Luxus receives accreditation from EuCertPlast

Luxus has received accreditation from EuCertPlast, the European wide scheme that provides a common standard for post-consumer plastics recycling.

Working to the European standard EN 15343: 2007, the EuCertPlast certification accesses both the practice and quality of output from audited recyclers.

The scheme aims to encourage environmentally friendly plastics recycling process by standardising it.

Simon Thompson, Quality Manager, Luxus

The company says prior to its implementation, the plastics market was very fragmented with each individual European collector association following their own rules, so there was no common standard for recyclers to follow.

This certification seeks to increase the transparency of the European plastics industry by integrating these varying auditing schemes into one common standard and aims to determine the best recycling and trading practices too.

The overall goals of the scheme include an increase in recycling rates, the development of new innovative applications for recyclates, increased transparency and the fulfilment of REACH requirements for recyclers.

Simon Thompson, Quality Manager, Luxus, said: “This scheme recognises recyclers such as ourselves for operating to the highest standards and implementing best practices. But it also gives our customers the confidence that when specifying recycled materials they are fully traceable and of the highest quality.”

“So we fully support EuCertPlast and the operating standards it requires, since it helps drive up the quality of recyclates, increasing market demand and enabling the creation of new more sustainable applications.”