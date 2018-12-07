Luxus invests in new £1.5m compounding line

× Expand The new compounding line at Luxus. Luxus

Luxus has installed a new £1.5m compounding line at its manufacturing facility based in Louth, Lincolnshire.

As the UK’s largest independently-owned producer of recycled and prime polymers, the company says this latest investment supports its continued growth strategy, increasing its overall production capacity by 33 per cent.

The new compounding line, which will enable Luxus to create an additional 10,000 tonnes, has been purchased in response to the ever-increasing demand from clients for faster processing time scales and greater output.

“We are committed to producing high performance, yet sustainable compounds able to meet the demanding service and long-life requirements of rapidly growing sectors including, returnable transit packaging and civil engineering,” explained Peter Atterby, Luxus’ Managing Director.

“Orders have increased for some time so we required new equipment to enhance our infrastructure by supporting this demand, particularly for the development of polymer formulations for the progressively high-end colour specifications in these markets.”

Since Luxus works with materials from increasingly complex waste streams to help meet clients’ zero landfill goals, the compounding line will help satisfy these demands.

It will deliver material process improvements that include better devolitisation through increased surface renewal and filtration to produce innovative sustainable polymers that are now much closer to prime.

Luxus says this latest investment will help to secure the its future growth and will continue its tradition of innovation in the development of sustainable plastics.