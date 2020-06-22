Luxus uses HSBC UK funding to adapt to market

Luxus ltd has recently secured a funding boost from HSBC UK to assist the business in continuing operations during the Covid-19 crisis.

Luxus will use the seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK to ensure it can adapt to changes in its supply chain.

From bespoke workshops large factories and on-site recycling facility, Luxus believes the company plays a key role in the ‘circular economy’.

The company uses its expert knowledge and technical capabilities to find solutions that reduce carbon footprint and give a second, and sometimes third, life to the polymers they compound and recycle.

× Expand Kamara Photography

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Luxus was identified by the government as a key service, as the company uses its specialist knowledge, innovation and technology to recycle existing plastic materials, such as food packaging and plastic storage containers, into new sustainable, high performance thermoplastic product. As businesses around the world have experienced disruption to their supply chains, Luxus has continued its operations, notably the production of repurposed plastics that have been used in the production of coronavirus testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Whilst Luxus continues to provide this key service, many of their key commercial relationships remain in stasis. This led to the firm furloughing 80 members of staff and operating the business at around 50 per cent capacity. The funding from HSBC UK has helped to ensure job security for employees across the business throughout this period.

“We have worked in close partnership with HSBC UK for many years, and it was great to see this partnership in action with the fast turnaround of a CBILS loan when we needed it most. Whilst some banks have been criticised for a slow response at this time, this certainly wasn’t our experience. This support has allowed us to continue to deliver support products to the front line at the height of this crisis,” Peter Atterby, Managing Director of Luxus.

“I am confident that this support has placed us in a good position as we collectively look to how we address rebuilding the economy.”

Dan Wilson, Relationship Director for HSBC UK, added: “We’ve worked with Luxus for over fifteen years. Whilst trading in almost every market remains unsettled, we’re confident that Luxus has the relevant skills to adapt, recover and continue providing a valuable service.”