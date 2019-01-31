Luxus welcomes new appointment to drive automotive growth

Luxus has appointed Alistair Barber as new Business Development Manager to satisfy growing demand from the global automotive ‘A’ Class interior trim market for its high performance environmentally positive polymers.

He will be responsible for delivering new sales growth in Europe and managing the company’s major name automotive clients, including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and BMW.

Barber brings with him an excellent track record for sales performance, after having spent almost a decade in business development roles.

Prior to this he worked in the finance sector initially with a UK high street bank before progressing to a mortgage advisor role based in Dubai that provided an insight into global markets.

× Expand Luxus Alistair Barber

It was in this position that he successfully increased business levels to the extent that he generated 30 per cent of the company’s turnover for the year.

The company believes it was his understanding of the technical aspects of selling gained mostly in his finance sector years that will provide the transferable skills required for his new role in the polymer industry.

Peter Atterby, Luxus Managing Director, said: “We are pleased to appoint Alistair Barber to this strategic role with his proven business development expertise, at a time when the automotive industry’s demand for high performance recycled content polymers to replace virgin grades has never been greater.

Alistair Barber added: “Luxus is a major employer in Louth with a strong history and excellent reputation for sustainable polymer innovation. With plastics having been in the ‘spotlight’ for much of last year, it’s great to see recycled content materials helping to make positive change by becoming the preferred choice for global OEMs.”