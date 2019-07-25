LVF secures CoolDelight contract

Leeds Vacuum Forming has secured a contract to supply ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturer, CoolDelight Desserts, with the lids for all its individual portion ice cream pots.

The thermoformed packaging manufacturer has worked with CoolDelight for a number of years, producing clam packs for ice cream rolls, and, most recently, ice cream pots.

The new contract will see LVF supply all of CoolDelight’s lid requirements into its production sites in both Manchester and Belgium.

Nigel Coates, Managing Director of LVF, said: “It’s always great winning new business, but doing it by extending your workload with an existing customer is that bit more rewarding as it bears testimony to the quality of your product and service.”

“And in this case, it showed the trust CoolDelight has in us as the lids required significant technical development to ensure that fitted perfectly, and were secure enough for the ice cream pots to be picked up by the lid during packing.”

“We invested heavily in both machinery and our toolroom last year, and this has played a significant role in winning this additional business. We now have the technical capacity to design and develop bespoke solutions for customers, both current and potential, that can solve design issues, increase recyclability, and reduce manufacturing costs.”

Stephen Binns, Managing Director of CoolDelight Desserts, said: “We’ve worked with Nigel and his team at LVF for a long time and have always been impressed by the friendly service and high quality products supplied.”

“As such, when it came to moving our lid business to another thermoformed packager, we had no hesitation in picking up the phone and asking them to get involved.”