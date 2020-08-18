LVS appoints two new Business Development Managers

LVS Small Plastic Parts has appointed two new Business Development Managers

LVS Small Plastic Parts has seen steady growth in recent years, backed by continual investment in new and larger injection moulding equipment and supporting infrastructure. This has culminated in sales figures for July 2020 being higher than for the same period in 2019, despite the current difficult trading conditions.

Company Managing Director Simon Anderson commented:

“We have been successful in the areas we operate in during the last ten years, with current revenue streams providing strong results. This is due to LVS demonstrating high retention levels and also winning new projects as they arise.

“We now feel that the time is right is to generate enhanced levels of growth by diversifying into new arenas. This will be partly achieved through leveraging our existing skills and knowledge; for example, we already operate quality systems that meet the strenuous demands of numerous automotive clients.

“The decision has also been made to bring in time-served professionals from each sector in which we wish to further establish ourselves. Two new roles have been created, both carrying the title ‘Business Development Manager’. This reflects our policy of providing a support and development structure to our clients, rather than just a sales contact. We are incredibly excited about the new opportunities that these crucial appointments will bring over the coming months and years.”

Chris Sipos has held a number of senior international roles within the Automotive and Medical sectors.

Sipos has been in sales since 1980 and has relished the opportunity to work with customers on a global scale. The majority of his working life has been dedicated to the supply of plastic components to the Automotive and Medical sectors.

Chris Sipos

He commented: “During this terrible period in 2020, we have all had to review where we are in life and assess our future career path. The opportunity to join LVS arose two months ago, and following detailed discussions with Simon Anderson, the owner, it was clear to me that LVS is on ‘a mission’. They already have a solid customer base, but with the growth planned for the next three years, I saw this as an exciting opportunity to be part of something unique and challenging.

“From the top down, everyone at LVS is extremely friendly and helpful, and it has been an absolute pleasure to become part of this highly motivated and professional team. I sincerely hope that old and new customers alike will take the opportunity to visit our facilities and see for themselves what we are capable of achieving.”

David Matthews brings hands-on experience of working within the Life Sciences sector.

Matthews started his professional career as a government research microbiologist, subsequently holding technical sales and project management roles for over 30 years.

David Matthews

He has been employed by some of the world’s largest Life Science companies, supplying plastic consumables into the UK and Europe. This has involved working with research and commercial laboratories from academia to ‘big pharma’.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining LVS at such a dynamic time. I want to help the company build on its excellent reputation for quality and service in the automotive sector and transfer that expertise to the Scientific & Life Science market. Most importantly, I am looking forward to developing and strengthening relationships with new customers at a time when supply chains are no longer assured, and environmental concerns affect all aspects of business.”