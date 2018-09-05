LyondellBasell and Covestro kick off investment project in Maasvlakte-Rotterdam

LyondellBasell and its joint venture partner Covestro have launched a large investment project, The Circular Steam Project, at their site in Maasvlakte-Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The companies intend to build a new bio plant and incinerator on the Maasvlakte site, in which the production’s waste will be treated and transformed into steam.

The steam will be used as an energy source in the existing on-site production plant, making it a circular process.

The official start of the new investment project of LyondellBasell and Covestro was marked by a ceremony. Dr. Klaus Schäfer (Sixth person from the left), Chief Technology of Covestro, was among various stakeholders to kick off the project.

The new installation aims to take the site’s existing production process to a higher level of efficiency and sustainability, resulting in an overall annual reduction of ca. 140,000 metric tons CO 2 emissions, 0.9 Petajoule of energy, avoiding the release of 11 million kilograms of salt residue into the surface water.