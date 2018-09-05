LyondellBasell and Covestro kick off investment project in Maasvlakte-Rotterdam

LyondellBasell and its joint venture partner Covestro have launched a large investment project, The Circular Steam Project, at their site in Maasvlakte-Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
The companies intend to build a new bio plant and incinerator on the Maasvlakte site, in which the production’s waste will be treated and transformed into steam.
The steam will be used as an energy source in the existing on-site production plant, making it a circular process.
The official start of the new investment project of LyondellBasell and Covestro was marked by a ceremony. Dr. Klaus Schäfer (Sixth person from the left), Chief Technology of Covestro, was among various stakeholders to kick off the project.
The new installation aims to take the site’s existing production process to a higher level of efficiency and sustainability, resulting in an overall annual reduction of ca. 140,000 metric tons CO2 emissions, 0.9 Petajoule of energy, avoiding the release of 11 million kilograms of salt residue into the surface water.
Jean Gadbois, Senior Vice President Manufacturing Europe, Asia and International of LyondellBasell, said: “The Dutch government’s support is pivotal to the viability of innovative projects like this Circular Steam Project, which will allow us to realise an annual CO2 reduction equal to taking 31,000 cars off the road and will contribute to yearly energy savings equalling the electricity use of the city of Breda’s 90,000 households.”