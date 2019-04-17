LyondellBasell grants 1100KTA Hostalen ACP licensed capacity to PetroChina

LyondellBasell has announced that PetroChina will use the LyondellBasell Hostalen Advanced Cascade Process (ACP) technology for 1100KTA of HDPE capacity.

The low pressure slurry process technology will be used for a 300KTA HDPE unit to be built in Xinjang Province, a 400KTA plant in Guangdon Province, and a 400KTA plant in Shaanxi Province.

With these new capacity additions, LyondellBasell has licenced over 7700KTA of benchmark multi-modal HDPE resins.

Jim Seward, Vice President for Sustainability at LyondellBasell, said: “LyondellBasell is pleased to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with PetroChina by licensing three new HDPE plants in China.”

“PetroChina’s selection again confirms the trust customers have in our advanced polyolefins technology.”

Liu Jun, Vice President of PetroChina Refining and Chemical Company, said: “The market demands high-performance HDPE products and LyondellBasell’s multi-modal technology effectively meets these needs.”

“Selecting LyondellBasell’s low-pressure slurry process for our petrochemical growth projects will enable us to produce high-quality products on a very sustainable, reliable, and economic basis.”