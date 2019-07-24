LyondellBasell grants Spherizone license to HMC Polymers Company

LyondellBasell has announced its joint venture between PTT Global Chemical and HMC Polymers Company has selected Spherixone technology for a 250KTA unit to be constructed in their petrochemical complex in Rayong Province, Thailand.

HMC already operates two Spheripol PP lines and one Spherizone line under license from LyondellBasell.

Neil Nadalin, Director of Global Licensing and Services at LyondellBasell. Said: “We are pleased to be once again, with the Spherizone process, the technology provider of choice for the development of HMC petrochemical process.”

“The Spherizone technology enables polypropylene producers to expand their business and capture additional value through product differentiation.”

The Spherizone process is the newest and most advanced PP technology expanding the LyondellBasell product portfolio beyond the traditional range of PP grades.

Unlike other PP process technologies it also allows for the production of entirely new families of propylene based polymers using its multi-zone circulating reactor system.

The HMC plant will be the 22nd plant in the world to be licensed under the Spherizone technology since its commercial launch in 2006, representing more than seven million tonnes of annual Spherinzone PP capacity.