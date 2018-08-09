LyondellBasell, K.D. Feddersen and Celanese celebrate 50 years of partnership

LyondellBasell, K.D. Feddersen and Celanese have celebrated 50 years of collaboration at an anniversary event in Hamburg.

K.D. Feddersen has been a distributor of plastics for international manufacturers for over 60 years.

Hoechst AG in Frankfurt am Main awarded the exclusive mandate for the distribution of its plastic assortment in Germany to K.D. Feddersen, In 1968.

This collaboration was taken over by the Hoechst successor companies Celanese and LyondellBasell and has been successfully expanded in recent years.

Targor, based in Mainz, was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Hoechst AG and BASF and merged the production and development activities for the polypropylene Hostalen PP.

A year later, K.D.F. Distribution (Shanghai), was set up in the Waigaoqiao Free Trading Zone in Shanghai, which enabled K.D. Feddersen to enter the Asian market.

Ticona became a subsidiary of Celanese AG a year later.

In 2007, the Hamburg-based company acquired Swedish Materialdepån Norden AB, now K.D Feddersen Norden AB, expanding its sales activities in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

The same year saw the merger of Basell and Lyondell Chemical into LyondellBasell Industries.

Celanese merged its brand portfolio in 2013 and since then, Ticona's products have been consistently offered under the umbrella brand "Celanese".

Since 2017, K.D. Feddersen has had a mandate to distribute Celanese engineering plastics throughout Europe as a distributor.

Dr Stephan Schnell, Managing Director of K.D. Feddersen, said: "In 2018, we can now look back on a 50-year partnership with Hoechst AG, Celanese and LyondellBasell. We would like to thank our partners very much, and special thanks also go to our customers.”