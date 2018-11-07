M&S joins forces with Plastic Bank to launch new eco bag

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has joined forces with Plastic Bank to launch a new eco-shopping bag that helps prevent waste and reduce poverty among people living in Haiti and the Philippines.

Launched in UK stores, the re-usable bag is made from 75 per cent Social Plastic, which is plastic waste that has been collected and recycled by Plastic Bank, a social enterprise seeking to stop ocean plastic pollution.

Recycling centres in Manila sort the plastic by type and colour and shred it to create flakes, which are exported to Vietnam where the M&S bag is made.

× Expand Support from companies like M&S enables Plastic Bank to roll-out the initiative to more regions, more quickly.

Plastic Bank encourages people in Haiti and the Philippines to collect waste and take it to one of 36 recycling centres in return for a wage.

Collectors can alternatively exchange waste plastic for blockchain digital tokens that can be used to buy essential goods such as food, water, cook stoves and fuel.

The bag costs £1.30 and has been launched as part of M&S's Plastics Plan, which includes removing 1,000 tonnes of plastic packaging in less than a year and replacing the 75 million pieces of plastic cutlery given out in its stores each year with FSC certified wood alternatives.

"M&S has powerfully responded to customer demand for sustainable products and created an immediate impact on the lives of our collectors,” said David Katz, CEO of Plastic Bank.

"The M&S team has been incredibly committed to our partnership and thanks to their support, Plastic Bank is empowered to stop more ocean plastic, help more people out of poverty and make responsible production the standard for businesses everywhere. We couldn't be more pleased to start our journey together."