MAAG Group announces new leadership at Ettlinger

The MAAG Group has announced the appointment of Uwe Kellner as Managing Director for Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen.

After the handover to Uwe Kellner, Volker Neuber, former Managing Director of Ettlinger, will take over a new role as Director of Recycling Systems for MAAG Group.

Thomas Hillenbrand Fotografie

Ueli Thuerig, President of the MAAG Group, said: “We are very happy to have Uwe join our team.”

“He brings a wealth of experience with him having worked previously at renowned market leaders in the machinery industry.”

Kellner said: “I am excited to join a global market leader, as Ettlinger is known for its outstanding customer support and high product quality.”

“There is significant opportunity to further leverage our global footprint to accelerate product development, enhance the customer experience, and deepen our relationships with customers as well as driving operational improvements.”