Maag realigns branding and corporate strategy

Maag Pump Systems has grown through acquisitions in recent years, and has significantly expanded its product portfolio, and a realignment of its branding and corporate strategy will further strengthen the company’s position as a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customisable system solutions.

Maag is bundling the activities of the companies it has acquired in recent years into four centres of excellence, Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletising Systems, Pulverising Systems, and Recycling Systems.

× Expand BERND EURING

All of the companies will in the future be managed as product brands under the Maag Group umbrella brand.

Ueli Thuerig, Maag Group President, said: “The focused market orientation, with our products and services spread across four centres of excellence, will play a major role in the Maag Group’s further international growth in the coming years.”

“Our aim with the new umbrella brand strategy is to strengthen our identity on the market. The established product brands enjoy great trust and confidence among their customers, and will remain specialists in their respective market segments, yet work close together when integrated systems solutions are required.”

“We expect the integration of all our product brands under the umbrella of the Maag Group to provide us with a further boost to innovation in cutting-edge technology, even higher standards in our worldwide after-sales service, and even better solutions to meet demanding customer requirements in the production, processing, and recycling of polymers.”

“As the Maag Group, we aim to be available for our customers at all times, all over the world, deploying the extensive know-how of our more than 1,000 employees at our 20 locations.”