Macfarlane Group announces acquisition of Armagrip

Macfarlane Group, the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging, has announced the acquisition of Teeside-based Armagrip.

Armagrip is a well-established protective packaging distribution business, focusing on customers in the industrial sector across the North from its operating base in Durham.

Macfarlane has acquired the inventory of the business for an undisclosed consideration, and all eight employees of Armagrip will transfer across to Macfarlane.

Peter Atkinson, Chief Executive of Macfarlane, said: “Armagrip is a successful, profitable business with a loyal customer base and an experienced team of people.”

“I am confident that this acquisition with further strengthen Macfarlane’s business in the North of England.”