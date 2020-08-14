Machine order increase during corona crisis for Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

In comparison to the first half of 2019, injection moulding machine manufacturer Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is ending the first half of 2020 with a healthy order book.

During the first six months, the value of incoming orders for machines produced in Germany rose by almost 25 percent.

CEO Gerd Liebig believes the growth predominantly attributes to orders placed by the packaging and medical technology sectors.

× Expand The face of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag: Henrik Langwald, Paolo Zirondoli, Anatol Sattel, Jürgen Schulze, Arnaud Nomblot, Gerd Liebig, Siegfried Köhler, Thorsten Thümen (left to right)

"Our intentional strategic focus on these two growth markets over the past few years has placed us in a stronger position, helping us to survive during these difficult times with a strong order increase.”

"To cope with the increase in orders, we are utilising all available resources and increasing production capacities in our IntElect series considerably. "

As with the entire plastics industry, demand from the automotive industry has slumped sharply for the Japanese-German manufacturer of injection moulding machines.

The company says due to the tense situation on the labour market and the declining propensity of consumers to buy, the company anticipates a lower inclination among moulders to invest. In contrast, the packaging and medical segments are developing very positively this year, and demand for all-electric machines is also rising sharply.

As a result of stable sales, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag expects to report a year-on-year 17percent increase in overall incoming orders for2020.

"Our plant in Wiehe is operating at full capacity and from November 2020 we will be producing the all-electric small machines at the historic high cycle. The strategic focus on this series is now paying off in full: By the second half of 2020, we will double our production capacity once again in order to meet demand," says Gerd Liebig.