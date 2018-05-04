MacLellan Rubber awarded ISO 9001:2015 quality standard

MacLellan Rubber has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard, following a successful transition from ISO 9001:2008.

The ISO9001 is a quality management system is used to demonstrate that companies can consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

MacLellan Rubber says its team works hard to ensure that the information about its products are technically accurate and fully traceable.

Andrew Onions, Director at MacLellan Rubber, said: “A comprehensive audit of our quality management system and procedures was undertaken and the auditor was particularly impressed with the information provided by our warehouse Apprentice, Kyle Dandy, who he said was knowledgeable and articulate about our quality procedures. Well done Kyle.”

The auditor specifically commented on the following the company’s, traceability and ability to provide documents quickly and easily.