MacRebur plastic asphalt mix makes first inroads to London on 125 bus route

Plastic road surface firm MacRebur has used its innovative tarmac substitute to top a major thoroughfare in the London Borough of Enfield.

A section of Green Dragon Lane, on a busy bus route, was relayed with the asphalt/ plastic regrind mix.

Enfield Council ordered the job and after its success can secure fund from Transport for London to try MacRebur’s surfaces in other roads.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Daniel Anderson, said: “We all know that plastics can have a devastating impact on the environment, particularly when the product reaches our seas and oceans. We all have a responsibility to step up our efforts to help the environment by recycling more, upcycling and responsibly sourcing materials.

“Enfield Council is delighted with this road trial and hope we can use more of the product across the borough to help divert plastics from landfill and reduce the carbon footprint for road construction.”