Made Smarter develops Guiding Principles for digitalisation

Government, Industry and the Trade Unions have joined forces to launch a new set of Guiding Principles for Digitalisation to help companies and the workforce make the most of the increasing drive towards a new digital era for manufacturing.

The principles were launched following a meeting of the Commission with the Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy the Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP.

By 2030 the UK will be the global leader in the creation, adoption and export of advanced digital technologies, shaping how the modern world does business, according to Made Smarter.

These new technologies will enable faster, more responsive and more efficient processes to deliver improved productivity and higher quality products at a reduced cost.

The guidelines aim to help companies and workforces drive the take up of new technologies in a way that isn’t disruptive but produces improved productivity and a clean footprint.

Made Smarter has designed six guiding principles which it is asking companies to commit to themselves, as well as extending the relationship to their supply chains.

The six Guiding Principles for Digitalisation are as follows:

Partnership at Work Health, safety, welfare and environment 3Developing digital skills for the future Respect at work Job Security and enhancement Equalities, diversity and inclusion

Professor Juergen Maier, Chair of the Made Smarter Commission and Siemens UK CEO, said:

“To make a success of this 4th Industrial revolution, it needs to be truly inclusive. That means strong partnerships when it comes to digitalisation, technology deployment and upskilling and the Made Smarter work is totally committed to that.

“We’ve long said we need a workforce ready for technology disruption and 1 million existing workers need new digital skills. This partnership between government, industry and the TUC is the first step in developing a detailed roadmap to deliver this”

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said:

"As more of the economy goes digital, working people must share the benefits. That means giving them a say on how it changes their workplace and job.

"People embrace change when it is done with them, not to them. The principles recognise this, giving workers a voice in partnership with their employer. And they put the focus on workers’ needs – good, safe jobs with opportunities for training.

“We encourage all employers to recognise trade unions so we can work together to make Britain a leader in digital technology and great jobs."