Maguire Products founder Steve Maguire to join USA Plastics Hall of Fame

Steve Maguire, the inventor of the Maguire Weigh Scale Blender, will join America’s ‘Plastics Hall of Fame’, at a ceremony during NPE 2018 in Florida this year.

The founder of Maguire Products, who holds 41 patents for plastics processing technology invented the Maguire Weigh Scale Blender in 1989, aimed as an affordable and easy to operate system for precisely controlling the composition of a raw material blend. In 2017, Maguire Products shipped its 50,000th blender.

Frank Kavanagh, Maguire’s Vice-President of Sales, said: “Steve Maguire has transformed plastics raw material handling technology and revolutionised the way processors control the preparation and consumption of moulding and extrusion compounds.”

Maguire, 74, has recently completed development of a vacuum resin dryer for use by plastics processors.