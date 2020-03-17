Mainetti launches Polyloop

Mainetti has announced the launch of PolyLoop, a world first global initiative which addresses the need for more packaging made from recycled plastic.

PolyLoop is a global Clear Polythene Recycling Process which enables Mainetti to provide its customers with a closed loop recycling system for all of their clear polythene sourcing requirements.

The company says this is a first of its kind initiative that is truly global, leveraging Mainetti’s network of 14 manufacturing and recycling operations around the world.

The combination of Mainetti’s global network means that, for the first time, it can offer customers a genuine circular economy and the ability to source clear polythene film containing 30 per cent post-consumer recycled scrap material from any of its production sites in the world.

The process sees post-consumer scrap materials collected, cleaned and processed within the UK before being distributed to Mainetti’s manufacturing sites offshore.

This news comes on the heels of last week’s UK government Budget decision to impose a “plastics packaging tax”, charging manufacturers and importers £200 per tonne on packaging made of less than 30 per cent of recycled plastic by April 2022. Poly Loop will be instrumental in supporting the government’s aims of boosting the use of recycled plastics by 40 per cent.

Extensive development work and quality testing of PolyLoop has been completed over the past 18 months and the first industrial scale processing line will become operational in the UK in July of this year.

Keith Charlton, Chief Operations Officer at Mainetti said: “We recognise this move is needed to accelerate the changes we all need to make if we are to reduce carbon emissions in line with the commitments made in the Paris Accord, however we are also aware of the challenge this brings our retail clients in an already tough market environment.”

“To assist customers with accurate reporting, we are also able to provide customers with transparent and auditable process traceability through the RCS (Recycled Claim Standard) compliance scheme.”