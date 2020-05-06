Mainetti produces disposable plastic aprons for frontline healthcare and medical workers

Mainetti will commence manufacturing of disposable plastic aprons for healthcare and medical frontline personnel at its UK plant in Jedburgh, Scotland.

This follows the businesses previous announcement that it will also be manufacturing protective face shields for frontline medical and care services.

Mainetti, who traditionally manufactures and recycles garment hangers and a wide range of packaging solutions, is utilising its expertise and technological capabilities to respond to the well-documented PPE shortage.

The business will be manufacturing upwards of 300,000 disposable plastic aprons per week and will be CE certified and produced in line with NHS standards.

Mainetti will initially focus on supplying NHS and care homes staff and other key workers, however the aprons will also be available to businesses outside of this who are looking for equipment to protect their colleagues.

Graham Wilson, Mainetti UK Production Director, said: “There was a strong desire among all of our colleagues to respond positively to the challenge of COVID-19 and adapt the facility to manufacture essential PPE for the NHS and key workers. The critical need for disposable aprons is well known and this initiative will enhance the UK's manufacturing capability of the essential PPE items we need and aims to reduce lead times and our reliance on imports”.

Jim Hutchison Mainetti UK Managing Director, added: “Like many businesses we have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, however our creative, can do approach is beginning to see us repurpose our capabilities to join in the fight and support our key frontline workers. This is the second item of PPE we have developed within a in short timeframe, following on from our earlier face shield initiative, and we will continue to see what else we can do to make a difference.”