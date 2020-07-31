Mainetti switches from clothes hangers to face shields as it re-engineers business

× Expand Mainetti

Mainetti, a company that traditionally manufactures and recycles garment hangers and a wide range of packaging solutions, has re-engineered its business model due to the coronavirus pandemic and has introduced a new range to help businesses reopen with solutions that keep customers and colleagues safe.

It says the new ‘Back2Business’ collection aims to meet current customer demand and offers a range of products in line with the top priority – getting the country back up and running as safely as possible.

Mainetti, whose UK client base includes retailers such as Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s, Primark, New Look and Next, is now utilising its expertise, technological capabilities and global network to produce protective face shields, disposable aprons, social distancing shields, hand sanitiser and face coverings – all high quality and produced to CE and NHS standards.

So far, Mainetti has provided over nine million PPE items including disposable aprons, face shields, masks and hand sanitiser to businesses across a range of industries including the retail, medical, leisure and hospitality and education sectors.

In light of COVID-19, many retail businesses closed the doors of their bricks and mortar stores – resulting in a change to the ‘normal’ retail environment – and accelerated shift to ecommerce.

As a result, Mainetti has accelerated its plans to develop its business and extend into new product areas and offer new innovative solutions in line with the businesses capabilities and current customer needs.

Earlier this year Mainetti also announced the launch of its exclusive new reprocessing technology, Polyloop.

Launching at the end of August, this is a world first global initiative which addresses the need for more packaging to be made from recycled plastic. PolyLoop will enable Mainetti to provide its customers with a closed loop recycling system for all of their clear polythene film-based sourcing requirements.

Nick Cranston, Sales and Marketing Director at Mainetti UK, commented: “While sustainable packaging solutions and garment hangers remain a vital part of our business, we have learnt from the pandemic and adapted our business model accordingly.

“We recognised that we had the manufacturing capabilities and network to produce vital equipment on a mass scale and want to play our part in helping the country re-open safely.”

As the business continues to navigate through the COVID crisis, Mainetti is looking for further ways to build and develop its offering in line with current customer demand and the post-COVID market.