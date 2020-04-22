Mainetti begins manufacturing face shields

Mainetti has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin manufacturing protective face shields for frontline medical and care services at its Scottish plant in Jedburgh.

Mainetti, who traditionally manufacture and recycle garment hangers and a wide range of packaging solutions, is now utilising its expertise and technological capabilities to re-engineer the business and produce these in demand items on an industrial scale.

Orders for the face shields are being taken now for delivery at the beginning of May.

Production will start at 8,000 protective face shields a day, with 1000 being donated to the plants local hospital – Borders General Hospital in Melrose. Production can then be scaled up based on demand.

Mainetti will focus on meeting the needs of healthcare providers with staff on the front line, however the face shields will also be available to businesses outside of this who are looking for equipment to protect their colleagues.

All face shields will be CE certified and produced to EN 166 standard, the specification required by the NHS.

Nick Cranston, spokesperson for Mainetti UK and EU, said: “The shortage of PPE equipment – including face shields – has been well-publicised and we’re fortunate that Mainetti has the capabilities to adapt our operations and produce these vital pieces of equipment.

“We all have a role to play in the fight against COVID-19 and we are working to respond to the surge in demand and deliver these protective face shields to those who need them most.”

Bob Dennerlein, Chief Financial Officer added: “This UK initiative reflects the approach we are taking across the Mainetti Group. Our people around the world are responding positively to the challenge in similar ways which will make a real difference at a local level and create new opportunities for us to continue to be of service through lockdown and beyond.”