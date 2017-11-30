Maip wins the 12th Global Bioplastics Award in Berlin

Maip, a compounder based in Settimo Torinese, in Italy, has won a Bioplastics Award from Bioplastics Magazine in Berlin, for a newly developed PHBH-Compound for ABB light-switch covers.

The PHBH based compound, ‘I am NATURE’, is suitable for high temperature applications.

It offers a sustainable solution preserving the technical properties of a traditional thermoplastic material. Maip’s thermoplastics from bio-sources, for PHBH based grades, are compounded with mineral fillers, with water-repellent properties, natural fillers, natural based colours as well as functional components for specific requirements.

The PHBH can be blended with other biobased products such as PLA or with other biodegradable materials such as PBS, PBSA, and PBAT.

The panel of judges singled out this application of light switch covers as ‘a good example that shows that the right combination of Polyhydroxyalkanoate polymers with other naturally based ingredients can lead to sophisticated applications.’