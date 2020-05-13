Make UK’s virtual classroom brings elearning into employees’ homes

After several successful IOSH Managing Safely courses run in its virtual classroom for a major customer, Make UK can now offer the same benefits to employees, working from home or furloughed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The virtual classroom includes interactive, multi-user whiteboards, quiz and polling functions, and collaboration tools for small group work.

Make UK delivers accredited training for industry, including NEBOSH and IOSH health and safety courses, with classroom and elearning options.

With organisations conscious of the financial and environmental cost of travelling, Make UK had been developing a virtual classroom to fill the gap between face-to-face training and elearning as part of its digital strategy. The coronavirus outbreak, and the travel restrictions that came with it, accelerated the development and roll-out of the platform.

With a COVID-19 travel ban, Charlotte Hunter, Learning and Development Manager for global technology company ABB Limited, was forced to cancel the classroom-based IOSH Managing Safely courses booked with Make UK. Hunter explains “It was important that we continued the development of our people, so we asked Make UK to explore options to provide training in a virtual classroom.”

“Make UK listened to what we needed and translated this into a virtual training scenario that ensured quality was not compromised.” IOSH Managing Safely was delivered to 3 classes of managers from ABB using the virtual classroom, with all delegates passing the end of course exam, and reporting a positive learning experience.

Make UK is now able to offer the benefits of the virtual classroom to delegates from any company, anywhere in the world, who want to study the well-recognised IOSH Managing Safely course.