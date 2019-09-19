Make UK Makers' Meet festival will take place Saturday October 12th during Birmingham Tech Week.

The event has been specifically designed to inspire and capture the imagination of STEM undergraduates, postgraduates and apprentices between the ages of 16 to 24.

Organisers says aspiring engineers, apprentices or anyone interested about the future of technology will gain hands-on experience with the latest technologies including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), at the free one-day festival.

The one-day festival’s interactive programme includes talks from high profile speakers who are making an impact in the world of manufacturing and STEM and technology, getting hands-on with artificial intelligence and robotics, to creative idea sessions on how they can help solve ecological concerns.

Four key areas will be included throughout the day, the Tech Zone, Demonstration Zone, The Makers Meetup and the Great Ideas Garden.

The line-up of speakers and demonstrators will include, Frankie Hall – Director at Embrace Change, a generation Z specialist and motivational speaker, Scan LAB – An award-winning creative studio specialising in the use of large scale 3D scanning and X Blades – A premier drone racing team and holders of the drone land speed record.

Andrea Bull, Head of Next Generation Marketing at Make UK, said: “We are so excited to bring Makers Meet to Birmingham, not to mention being a part of the first ever Birmingham Tech Week.

“As we fast approach the fourth industrial revolution, the future of engineering and manufacturing is at the cusp of immense change and potential. New innovations and technology will not only change the way we function as human beings, but how we build these new forms of technology will essentially define what that future looks like."

“Young people are at the heart of the next generation of talent. This festival will provide a ground-breaking and inspiring event where ideas can be shared, future generations can come together and peers can learn from one another and industry leaders as they embark on their future careers.”