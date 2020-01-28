Make UK and Alcumus SafeContractor announce new partnership to reduce workplace accidents and increase sustainable growth for British manufacturers

Make UK has announced it has partnered with Alcumus SafeContractor, to help reduce workplace accidents and increase sustainable growth among British manufacturers.

The partnership will provide members with the appropriate health and safety and ethical vetting of their supply chain to minimise the risks to individuals and their business.

Gemma Archibald, Managing Director of Alcumus SafeContractor, said: “Health and safety managers are becoming increasingly stretched as their role increases in scope, urgency, and importance.”

“Likewise, procurement functions get frustrated as supply chains become ever more complex, making it harder to manage and demonstrate compliance. Finding and assessing the right people for the job can be costly and a huge admin burden.”

“The SafeContractor online portal enables organisations to manage and source the best contractors to minimise risks and transform their supply chain into a competitive advantage. This two-way commitment to ethical best practice and sustainable business growth allows leading businesses and their suppliers to become safer, healthier, and stronger.”

Andrew Ward, Health, Safety, and Sustainability Director at Make UK, said: “We are delighted to partner with SafeContractor. Through the partnership we can provide our members with the tools to ensure legislative compliance and reduce the risks associated when working with contractors.”

“The efficiencies derived from access to thousands of accredited contractors offers our members a route to get to market faster, more efficiently, and more economically than their rivals, offering them a competitive advantage on the global stage.”

“This will be critical post-Brexit when the UK can strike up new trade deals with the rest of the world and must maintain its competitive edge.”