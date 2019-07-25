Make UK appeals to Boris Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit

The head of Make UK has urged Boris Johnson to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, citing the damage it could cause to the UK’s manufacturing sector.

The call follows the new Prime Minister’s appointment of prominent pro-Brexit politicians to key Cabinet positions.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, said: “We welcome the new Prime Minister to Downing Street and have written to him today congratulating him on his appointment.”

“We have also set out the critical importance manufacturing plays to the economy. British manufacturing is a great national success story employing millions of people and contributing billions of pounds to the GDP.”

“A no-deal Brexit would damage our sector beyond repair. We look forward to working together with the new administration to make sure we move quickly to a deal which delivers Brexit and keeps manufacturing in a world leading position.”