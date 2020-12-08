Make UK celebrates as UK’s first ever cohort of Metrology Technician apprentices’ complete studies

Make UK is celebrating the first ever cohort of Metrology Technician apprentices in the UK completing their studies, at its Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham.

The three-year course, created by NPL and delivered by Make UK, includes both on and off-the-job training to develop the essential metrology knowledge, skills and behaviours required.

× Expand The first cohort of Metrology apprentices who have just completed their studies through Make UK, with staff from Jaguar Land Rover (please note: photograph taken pre-COVID)

Made UK believes, measurement underpins the UK economy and international trade; each year in the UK, over £600 billion worth of goods and utilities are sold based on the measurement of their quantity and quality.

David Hollinshead, Head of External Delivery at Make UK, said: “The success of this apprenticeship is a perfect example of how effective and strong collaborations, like ours with NPL, can yield great rewards.”

“Special mention must go to the delivery team at Make UK for their hard work and dedication - in particular Neil Ellor, Pete Murray, Spencer Wigley and Andy Hunter. I’d also like to thank Jaguar Land Rover for being early adopters of this apprenticeship.”

Stuart Kitney, Head of Training at NPL added: “We are delighted that the first ever metrology apprentices have completed their studies and we congratulate them on this milestone. Metrology brings impact to our everyday lives, and this cohort of Metrology Technician apprentices will now go on to use their essential metrology knowledge and skills to benefit the UK economy and international trade.

“We are also grateful for the partnership with Make UK and the work they have done to support and guide these apprentices to success and we look forward to working together going forward.”

Metrology takes place across a wide range of industries as diverse as aerospace, automotive, construction, energy, environment, healthcare and space. Metrology can range from measuring galaxies to graphene, chemical pollutants to hip joints.

As well as creating the apprenticeship itself, NPL has developed a number of free e-learning courses for future metrology apprentices to sign up for, in preparation for the apprenticeship itself.

The next metrology apprenticeship programme starts on 4th February 2021.