MAKE UK CEO comments on Theresa May resignation

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, has spoken out regarding the resignation of Theresa May.

The Prime Minister announced today that she will step down on June 7th, before a leadership election will take place.

Phipson said: “Theresa May has worked hard to secure a pragmatic departure from the EU that protected our world class British manufacturing industry. We acknowledge her tenacity and hard work. In the last two years we have welcomed her focus on a modern industrial strategy and building strong relationships with business.”

“Britain’s manufacturers now call on whoever takes over as Prime Minister to find a solution to the Brexit dilemma at speed. We have limited time before we leave the EU in October and we must avoid using much of that time engaged in Westminster politics.”

“Extended clarity over Britain’s future trading environment with our most important market risks making an already bad situation worse, and Make UK has consistently highlighted how serious we consider this issue to be.”

“We look forward to working as closely and successfully with the new Prime Minister, building on the foundations laid by Theresa May. It is critical that as we face the UK’s biggest ever peace time challenge, business and government work hand in hand.”