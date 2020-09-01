Make UK CEO joins key Trade Advisory Group

Make UK CEO, Stephen Phipson, has been appointed to a new Trade Advisory Group which will oversee business engagement with manufacturers and help inform the UK’s ambitious trade negotiations, in particular the current and upcoming negotiations with Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Digital-Photo.co.uk

The Automotive, Aerospace and Marine Trade Advisory Group is one of eleven such groups established by the Department for International Trade representing key sectors across the economy, from agriculture through to life sciences, telecoms and manufacturing.

Their advice will help inform the government’s negotiating position and deliver key asks for industry that will benefit manufacturers across the UK, including securing new market access and agreeing cutting edge digital trade rules.

Phipson brings a wealth of overseas trade experience having worked in industry for thirty five years before becoming Head of the Defence and Security Organisation within UKTI prior to being appointed Chief Executive of Make UK.

Stephen Phipson, said: “In the last few months manufacturing has demonstrated just how important it is to the UK economy, adapting and innovating to support the national effort. As we enter a new era of trade relations the sector will be at the forefront of using new technologies to create high value jobs in some of our most dynamic sectors. I’m delighted to support this new initiative to place manufacturing at the leading edge of our new ambitions for trade.”