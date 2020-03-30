Make UK CEO praises British ventilator project

The head of Make UK has responded to the announcement that a consortium of British manufacturers will begin producing medical ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

The consortium includes Airbus, Siemens, and a number of Formula One teams, and will supply the ventilators to the NHS.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, said: “Today’s announcement highlights the talent and determination in Britain’s world-leading manufacturing sector, and shows the need to support the sector all year round to ensure national resilience in tough times.”

“I thank those advanced manufacturing businesses and skilled workers rising to the challenge and redirecting their efforts to saving lives and protecting the NHS.”

“These companies, uniting from across the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries to ramp up ventilator production, really are the best of British business.”