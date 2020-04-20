Make UK expands online training and learning services to help manufacturers through Covid-19 crisis

× Expand Makeuk

Manufacturers’ organisation, Make UK, has expanded its online training and learning services for companies to ensure they can adapt their businesses to operating through the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as safeguard the future of their workforces.

As well as operating a Coronavirus ‘hub,’ which gives companies access to the official Government advice and support schemes, Make UK has also transferred all its HR & legal, health and safety and apprentice training online, whilst continuing to introduce new services to help companies such as remote cyber security protection for individuals working from home.

As a result of its focus on helping manufacturers with business continuity, Make UK is now training a record number of almost 2,000 apprentices online. The interactive training is being delivered remotely with a smart assessor being used to support online assessment while mentoring and coaching is also available to students.

Make UK's HR and Legal team has also been providing substantial help to companies - taking upwards of a thousand calls a day on issues ranging from the Government's Job Retention Scheme to staff wellbeing advice. The organisation is also offering virtual online classrooms for its health & safety courses.

To enable companies to address the severe threat to cyber security due to the increased numbers of people working from home, Make UK has also teamed up with ACP (Assured Cyber Protection) to help protect business operations and mitigate against risk.

Commenting, Make UK Chief Executive, Stephen Phipson, said:

"Manufacturers are facing a massive challenge right across the board and we are making every possible effort to provide them with support through this difficult period.

“Business continuity is vital for the next few months and I'm proud of the way Make UK has pivoted so quickly as a standard bearer to the new ways of working and learning."