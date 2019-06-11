Make UK to hold new manufacturing event to inspire future generation

Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, has organised a one day event for aspiring young engineers and apprentices.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from their peers and explore topics ranging from artificial intelligence to how they can help solve ecological concerns.

The ‘Makers Meet’ being held in Birmingham will feature a platform of high profile speakers who are making an impact in the world of manufacturing and STEM, as well as a range of immersive, informative and aspiring activities, networking opportunities and creative ideas sessions.

Aimed at STEM undergraduates, postgraduates and apprentices between the ages of 16-24, speakers will include engineer, Authentically Ella and Shini Somara who will both talk about how women have a big role to play in engineering and manufacturing and how the secrets behind pioneering technology and innovation can be demystified.

They will be joined by Dr John Hart from the Centre for Sports Engineering & Research, the inspiration the Great Britain Winter Olympic team clothing, Hybrid Air Vehicles who will discuss the future of Carbon Airspace and Franki Johnson who will advise on how Generation Z can use their digital skills in the workplace.

Other speakers include Vanessa Sanyauke, named by the London Business School as one of 30 people changing the world, and Dr Ozak Esu, an award winning Engineer who specialises in strategies to address the challenges faced by the Internet of Things.

Andrea Bull, Head of Next Generation Marketing at Make UK, said: “As we fast approach the fourth industrial revolution the future of engineering and manufacturing as at the cusp of immense change and potential. New innovations and technology will all change the way we function as human beings and how we build these new forms of technology will define what that future looks like.

“Young people will be at the heart of the next generation of talent. This festival will provide them with a groundbreaking and inspiring event where they swap ideas and learn from their peers as they embark upon their careers.”