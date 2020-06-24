Make UK improves businesses’ workplace health and wellbeing with IOSH and Fujitsu

Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, Fujitsu UK and IOSH, the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, has been delivering new learning experiences online to help firms sustain business continuity through the coronavirus crisis and recover.

They’re now building on their experiences to deliver knowledge that equips managers and supervisors to lead safe returns to work and provide healthy workplaces.

Make UK was already digitising its course content before the outbreak of Covid-19. When the pandemic spread, it acted quickly to fast-track the process with clients and course-content providers such as IOSH, the world’s Chartered body for health and safety professionals.

The organisation introduced innovations such as virtual classrooms, a new learner management system (LMS) and updated, relevant Covid-19 advice. Courses they run are already helping companies upskill their managers to sustain or restart businesses safely after the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Ward, Health, Safety & Sustainability Director of Make UK, said:

“As companies seek to return to work, safe working and wellbeing for employees is right at the very top of the agenda. There is little doubt that, with social distancing likely to continue for some time and the ability of people to travel around likely to be less attractive in the near term, we are going to see new and changed different patterns of working and learning. Our new virtual model is one that provides companies with an ideal and safe way forward.”

As part of its new approach, Make UK teamed up with its client, global IT equipment and services company Fujitsu, to provide senior managers at the company with a one-day virtual IOSH Managing Occupational Health and Wellbeing course. Its subject matter is vital in showing managers how to protect and improve health and wellbeing at work.

Simon Head, Head of International Occupational Health and Safety at Fujitsu, highlighted the success of this innovative approach delivered online, saying:

“As part of leading Fujitsu’s international occupational health and safety Covid-19 response, it was essential that we provided a practical occupational health and safety development solution, one that was more impactful than standard e-learning options and delivered virtually throughout our regions.”

“Our partnership with Make UK allowed an excellent opportunity to pitch the development at the right competence level, delivered by a professional team and delivered virtually in line with Fujitsu’s digital transformation strategies. The course instantly removed all of the logistics burdens for attendees, offering obvious business benefits and there was only positive feedback from all of the attendees. We are now challenging Make UK for all of our future development solutions to be delivered virtually going forward.”