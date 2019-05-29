Make UK launches Mental Health and Wellbeing seminars

To help employers manage mental and physical health conditions, along with wellbeing programmes, Make UK has launched a new seminar series for companies.

The series follows on from the recent Mental Health Awareness Week with the issue now one of the biggest challenges facing HR professionals.

The series will draw on Make UK’s legal, HR and occupational health expertise and will provide clear, practical guidance on actively managing employee ill health in the modern workplace.

In addition, the guidance will also take a practical approach to wellbeing strategies, by applying a targeted and common sense strategy.

The seminar takes into account legal obligations, the needs of businesses, and the sensitivities involved in managing employee health issues.