Make UK launches new Covid 19 HR and Legal Support Programme for manufacturers

× Expand MakeUK

Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, has developed a new online suite of services to help manufacturers with the challenges of preparing to bring their workforce back to work post Covid-19.

It says it provides the essential support needed for businesses to take “fast, effective action” and make the right decisions around Government initiatives, such as the job retention scheme.

It also gives step-by-step guidance on preparing the workplace to enable an increasing number of workers to be back on-site safely.

The new ‘Covid-19 HR & Legal Support programme’ gives direct access to expert advice and guidance on a month-by-month basis, helping companies protect their workforce and make the best strategic decisions.

It includes both downloadable templates, checklists and guidance, as well as a telephone helpline for live support and pre-recorded information delivered by webinar.

For those companies that are having to take the difficult decision of looking to lose some of their staff, there is also a redundancy webinar in the context of Covid-19.

Completing the package is a Covid-19 Management Training Resource Pack that includes e-learning programme for managers and a risk assessment template and policy.

This e-learning programme has been developed in line with the very latest Government guidance to help manufacturers manage their workforce safely and efficiently by understanding the threats of the virus and how it works, how it is spread, destroyed and the major risk factors.

The second part of the course provides clear guidance on how to manage social distancing in a factory or workplace setting with a final section on cleaning and personal hygiene and how to make that work in a work setting.

Nicola Kibble, Make UK’s Head of HR & Legal Commercial Services said: “Making those strategic decisions correctly and in a timely fashion is essential for the continued success of companies as they come out of this crisis and look to get back to normal production.

“Our central legal team works closely with Government to make sure the legislation works as well as it can for you and we are focused on interpreting that legislation, explaining clearly and simply what you have to do in order to comply.

“These new online resources offer a one-stop-shop for clear direction for companies of all sizes enabling managers to take fast and effective action and make the best choices to futureproof your businesses as you move forward.”

To sign up or find out more, visit: https://www.makeuk.org/hereforyou

Back to Business Support Pack is free for Make UK members and £75 +VAT for non-members

Covid E-Learning and Support Pack costs £50 +VAT for Make UK members and £100 + VAT for non-members