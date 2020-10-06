Make UK report reveals British manufacturing companies are already major players in the global export market

New research published by Make UK, the manufacturers organisation, shows British manufacturing companies are already major players in the global export market, with 95% of UK companies sending goods overseas

‘International Trade Report 2020’ reveals we have a manufacturing sector much larger and more powerful than it would be based solely on domestic consumption.

Make UK believes in order to drive economic growth in communities across the whole of the UK and the 2.7m manufacturing jobs the sector provides nationally, manufacturing needs Government to offer additional export support so companies can compete in new markets as the UK begins its new journey outside the EU.

Some 97 per cent of companies which export in the UK do so directly to the EU, and while manufacturing currently contributes 53 per cent of UK exports, the uncertainty over future trading arrangements with the EU makes taking advantage of new export opportunities more important than ever.

The Government has focussed on growing exports in recent years and its target to grow exports as a proportion of UK GDP to 35 per cent is welcome.

To further power UK exports, the Department of International Trade should develop a network of on-the-ground experts in local markets which will be critical to launch smaller companies successfully into new markets.

Understanding how local markets work is essential to taking advantage of fresh opportunities and growing business overseas, but the dynamics and culture of each market are distinct and differ greatly. Sometimes the answer to ‘why is no one else exporting to this market?’ is that ‘it is too difficult’ and this is where local knowledge is key.

Stephen Phipson CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation said:

“British manufacturers have always exported their high quality goods around the world and the new trade deals which are currently being negotiated should open up a myriad of opportunities. But making sure smaller businesses, which are often the most innovative, are able to take advantage of these new opportunities will be vital if we are to fully maximise the potential trade benefits.

“In tandem with this, Government must look to build a structure of reliable advice with a database of overseas companies in each country to help manufacturers make those first steps effectively, allowing them to carry out effective market research to make considered decisions. This should sit alongside a financial package to boost skills base for exporters to improve technical capability.”

While the survey went on to show that 40 per cent of manufacturers had taken advantage of current Government export services, a number of respondents said the information was too complicated to understand and access.

There is an opportunity for Government to simplify and increase awareness of the export services on offer and a good start point would be to establish a database of overseas companies in each country as a basis for effective market research. There should also be an overhaul of the ‘ease of doing business’ guides already available for key export markets to help businesses take that first tentative step.

Make UK concludes a bespoke financial package to help manufacturers improve their knowledge of new markets would be a further boost – looking to improve capability around export controls, the bribery act, individual customs and VAT procedures, regulation, insurance, compliance issues, payment terms and logistics.