Make UK sees post-exam surge in apprenticeship enquires

Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, says it’s been overwhelmed with enquiries about apprenticeships at its Technology Hub in Birmingham, following this year’s GCSE and A-level results.

The organisation now has over 2,000 young people in its talent pool looking for apprenticeship opportunities, and is urging engineering and manufacturing employers not to delay their apprentice recruitment plans, or to consider taking on an apprentice.

Many engineering and manufacturing companies may be thinking about delaying or cancelling their apprenticeship programs in light of the current COVID-19 crisis, but Stephen Mitchell, Director of Apprentices and Technical Training at Make UK’s Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham, believes companies must look at the long-term picture: “We all know that these are testing times for all employers, but it’s never been more important to look at the future of your business, and apprentices play a key part in this."

“Even if you’re not in a position to take on apprentices immediately, we would encourage you to start the conversations now. We’re holding telephone interviews regularly, and our fast-track recruitment process means employers can access applications and candidates with minimal fuss and delay.”

Despite the current lockdown, Make UK is still delivering training to its apprentice population through high quality virtual teaching and assessments.