Management buyout marks new chapter for UK rubber reprocessor

× Expand HS reprocessing

A Cheshire-based company that has developed a process for converting vulcanised rubber material waste into virgin compounds is starting a new chapter after a management buyout.

HS Polymer Reprocessing Ltd, based in Hyde, has been acquired by Stephen Crompton, the company’s General Manager, from its previous owners Douglas Hodgson, Quentin Hartley and Jeffrey Savage.

Established in 2006, the company has developed a process that can convert vulcanised rubber material waste back into a form that is clean and easy to incorporate back into virgin rubber compounds, with little or no loss of physical and mechanical properties.

The process returns ‘vulcanised’ rubber compounds to a ‘de-vulcanised’ state, where the rubber flows like the original, virgin rubber compound, without the use of additional ingredients or additives.

“I am delighted to acquire ownership of HS Polymer Reprocessing Ltd, where I have worked as the General Manager for four years,” commented Crompton.

Steve Crompton Steve Crompton

“We are an established, known business within the polymer industry and I am committed to growing the business further.

"We have also cemented our position locally within the last two years, forging new and lasting relationships with other fellow small businesses.

"We’re also currently the proud owners of the title of Tameside Micro-Business of the Year 2018. Moving forward for both our employees and customers, it’s very much business as usual.”

HS Polymer Reprocessing Ltd currently employs five people and has a turnover of £250K. The company operates from a 560sqm manufacturing facility, following QA/QC procedures; all regulated to ISO 9001:2015 accreditation standards.

Crompton, a Polymer Chemist, has previously worked at Berwin Polymer Processing Group and Fothergill Polycom within their rubber compounding businesses. In addition, he has also worked for Total Petrochemicals, Delta Crompton Cables, Stamford Products Ltd, Hubron International Ltd and Colloids.