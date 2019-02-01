Management changes at S Norton & Co and Axion Recycling

The Board of Directors at S Norton & Co, one of the UK’s prominent metal recyclers, has announced the resignation of Roger Morton as Managing Director of both S Norton and Axion Recycling.

Morton will leave his full-time employment with both companies at the end of the month, but will continue in a consultancy role, acting for both companies on a project by project basis, over the coming months.

The company says Roger helped to form Axion, a plastics recycler and resource recovery consultancy, in 2001 and the subsequent joint venture with S Norton in 2006.

He was appointed Managing Director of S Norton in June 2016, working on the development of waste recycling.

“Axion is at the forefront of recycling plastic from end-of-life vehicles and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), thanks to Roger’s dedicated service, drive and enthusiasm,” said John Norton, Chairman of S Norton & Co.

“We are grateful for the changes that Roger has helped us to introduce at S Norton. I am sorry that Roger is leaving us and wish him well for the future.”

Morton explained: “I am sad to be leaving my friends and colleagues at S Norton and Axion. They are both great businesses that are helping to save the planet by recovering vital resources for the future. I am privileged to have been part of this industry.”