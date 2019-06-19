Manchester announces vision for driving bio-based manufacturing in the UK

This week an ambitious vision for driving bio-based manufacturing in the UK will be shaped at a summit being hosted at The University of Manchester.

Based at the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB), at the University, the new Future Biomanufacturing Research Hub is backed by £10 million in government investment to develop a new facility to transform manufacturing processes and make them more environmentally friendly.

The University says this green revolution for industry will be underpinned by technologies to transform the manufacturing processes of chemicals by using plants, algae, fungi, marine life and micro-organisms.

The university will work alongside partner universities including Imperial College London, the University of Nottingham and the University College London.

× Expand via shutterstock

A national conference will be hosted at The University of Manchester on Wednesday (June 19) to mark the project launch and will be attended by leading academics, business leaders, plus regional and nation policy-makers to help map out a shared pathway to a bio-based economy.

Those attending represent partner universities and organisations, as well global brands such as including GSK, Unilever and BP.

The gathering follows a recent visit by UK Business Secretary Greg Clark and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who jointly launched the city-region’s Local Industry Strategy which looks to deliver a booming regional economy through green growth.

“With the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB), the University already has one of Europe’s leading industry-interfaced institutes, with world-leading capabilities in bio-based chemicals synthesis and manufacture,” said Professor Nigel Scrutton, Director of the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology.

“Now, with the addition of the Future Biomanufacturing Research Hub, it will take it to an even higher level.”