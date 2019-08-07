Manchester Polymer Group releases agenda for its ‘Plastics and the Environment’ Seminar

The Manchester Polymer Group has released the agenda for its next plastic seminar, ‘Plastics and the Environment’, which will take place on Thursday 31st October, 2019 at the Macdonald Kilhey Court Hotel, Chorley Road, Standish, Nr Wigan.

The Plastics and the Environment seminar will cover wide and varied aspects of the issues involved, including Collection, Sorting & Recycling; Standards Developments; Legislation & Testing; New Developments in Environmentally Friendly Plastics; Post-Consumer Waste.

The format of previous MPG Seminars will be followed with a one day event based on a mixture of papers, table top displays and networking opportunities.

The day will be split up into three sessions:

Session 1: Policy, funding, standards & testing

Session 2: Developments to improve the sustainability profile of plastics

Session 3: Collection, sorting, reusing & recycling

With keynote speakers to include Dr Sally Beken, Knowledge Transfer Manager Polymers, Innovate UK, Stuart Patrick-IOM3 and Dr Rob Elias, BioComposites Centre, Bangor University.