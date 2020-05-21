Manchester Polymer Group to hold webinar on Coronavirus’ effect on the UK plastics industry

× Expand MPG Webinar

The Manchester Polymer Group has announced an evening webinar looking at Coronavirus and the UK plastics industry.

The free-to-attend event will be in conversation with special guest speaker, Philip Law, the Director-General of the British Plastics Federation.

The webinar will take place at 7pm (BST) on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and will be delivered on the digital platform, Zoom.

Law will present a review of the impact of coronavirus on the UK plastics industry, covering the effects on the industry’s operations as well as on the image of the materials and products with government, consumers and NGOs.

The validity of the expression ‘new normal’ will also be considered and what the future might hold for the UK plastics business, as well as how that business is conducted.

The Manchester Polymer Group (MPG) is a local society, affiliated to the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, focussing on meeting the needs of its membership with polymer interests in the North West.

This webinar is accessible for anyone interested. To register, please send your contact details to the MPG’s Hon. Secretary, David Baker, at david@perrite.co.uk

E-mail confirmation will be sent upon receipt of your details. A link to the zoom meeting will be sent in good time prior to the event, so please put the time/date in your calendar upon registration.