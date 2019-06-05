Manufactured Goods industry would be hit hardest by a no-deal Brexit, finds Statista analysis

A Statista study has found that the Manufactured Goods industry would be hit hardest be a no-deal Brexit.

The study found that the gross value of the industry would decrease by 12 per cent over the next 15 years.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Foods industry would decrease by nine per cent, the Financial Services industry by nine per cent, and the Services industry by eight per cent.

In the case of a no-deal, the highest tariffs are likely to be imposed on Agriculture and Food, which are expected to be almost 20 per cent.

