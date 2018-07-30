Great Central Plastics manufactures feeding spoons for Yoplaits’ Petits Filous

Great Central Plastics has secured a contract to manufacture and deliver a complex plastic mould injection product for a producer of children’s yogurts.

The company has manufactured feeding spoons for Yoplaits’ Petits Filous, which involved an intricate two shot mould production, something which only a handful of manufacturers in the UK have the capabilities to do.

The Petits Filous purple feeding spoon features a white inlay, which required a second injected shot into the mould unit to achieve.

Manufactured from the company’s 10,500² ft manufacturing facility, the company turn the multipart order around in less than five weeks.

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered a complex project of this nature and scale to such a high-profile and globally recognised brand as Petits Filous,” said Rowan Wilson, Sales Manager at Great Central Plastics.

“Offering tool-making and injection moulding all under one roof really puts Great Central Plastics at the forefront of our industry and, as such, being able to offer such complex moulding techniques puts us in a very strong market position to deliver such bespoke contracts as this.”