Manufacturing Barometer shows worrying picture for SME manufacturers amid coronavirus

SME manufacturers in England are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with 87 per cent of companies identifying a significant decrease in production volumes.

The initial findings of the Manufacturing Barometer, which covers more than 330 firms across England, shows a stark picture of how the pandemic is already affecting industrial confidence and future predictions around safeguarding jobs.

Conducted by South West Manufacturing Advisory Service (SWMAS) and the Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), the report shows that almost 90 per cent of respondents expect sales to drop over the next six months, whilst more than half predict the need to cut staff, despite the Government’s furloughing scheme.

The study also shows continued confusion over the business support available, as nearly three quarters of firms questioned either don’t think the assistance being offered is sufficient or are unsure of the help they can access.

90 per cent said that financial support was needed the most, followed by overcoming supply chain disruption and detailed business advice on how to cope with the pandemic.

Simon Hawes, from SWMAS, said: “The coronavirus is already having a significant impact on the majority of SME manufacturers surveyed and many of those who have yet to experience a change are expecting this global health and economic crisis to affect their business over the coming weeks and months.”

“Unlike many sectors, our manufacturing industry cannot be carried out remotely as it relies on physical interaction with machinery and parts.”

“Current restrictions and lockdown measures in the UK mean capacity is reduced and this is reflected in four fifths of companies seeing a reduction in staff attendance.”

“Companies who may still be able to produce goods are still reliant on their supply chains and a massive 80 per cent of businesses questioned are either struggling to source materials or have seen reduced orders from customers since the coronavirus began.”

“Just over half of respondents have said that restrictions on exporting and importing is having an impact on their operations, so whether they trade nationally or worldwide, many small and medium-sized UK manufacturers are uncertain of what the future holds.”

“86 per cent confirmed they will need financial assistance, yet there is a great deal of uncertainty over the eligibility criteria for business loans and how quickly these can be accessed, if at all.”

“Many are also concerned about how paying furloughed staff will affect their cash flow in the short term before government support becomes available.”

“Whilst the Government’s initial support package was widely welcomed by industry, there is a need to provide deeper advice and support for manufacturers to help them adapt and to survive.”