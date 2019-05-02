Manufacturing Festival event will update on benefits of apprentices and trainees

The benefits of apprenticeships and traineeships, along with the wide range of financial and practical support available to help manufacturing employers recruit and train more people, will be explored at the next event organised by Leeds Manufacturing Festival.

Speakers at the ‘Making apprenticeships work for your business’ event on May 15th will includes Leeds manufacturing bosses currently running apprenticeship programmes, as well as the city council’s head of employment and growth, Julia Massey, who will set out the financial and practical support that is on offer for businesses currently taking on apprentices.

Leeds City College will also be involved in the event to explain the role of the college’s traineeship programme, a scheme that helps young people who do not have the necessary grades to prepare for apprenticeships and work with quality work experience, education and training, focusing on employability skills as well as English and maths.

Graham Cooper, organiser of the Festival and Director of Agfa Graphics, said: “Since the Government’s apprenticeship levy was introduced in 2017, UK employers have actually reduced the number of apprenticeship starts and many are missing out on a tremendous opportunity.”

“Numerous employers are also unaware of the existence of traineeships as an excellent precursor to apprenticeships, for young people who do not have the grades to start an apprenticeship.”

The ‘Making apprenticeships work for your business’ event takes place at MPM in Leeds from 8am to 10am on May 15th, with a factory tour of the MPM glass reinforced plastic moulds protection available afterwards.