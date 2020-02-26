Manufacturing sector urged to ‘rethink local’ in light of coronavirus outbreak

As a result of a sudden spike in demand driven by the coronavirus outbreak, the head of a leading injection tool mould manufacturer is urging the UK’s manufacturing sector to rethink the long-term benefits of local sourcing.

The call comes from Roger Vance, MD of Ad-Vance Engineering, following recent reports surrounding reduced production levels at JCB’s UK factories due to component shortages from Chinese suppliers.

Vance said: “The coronavirus has heightening the need to think local on a long-term basis, a reduce over reliance on overseas sourcing. Many leading businesses are suddenly facing major supply challenges.”

“But with other 50 per cent of UK tool manufacturing currently being sourced from China, the impact on our entire manufacturing sector, and wider economy, could be disastrous.”

“The Chinese market has been steadily winning business from the UK since 2000, primarily based on the promise of reduced costs. Over the years this has resulted in the closure of many local tool manufacturers who simply could not compete.”

“Across the board we are more organised, more responsive, and much more efficient. We also have the experience, processes, and people in place to offer an experienced, no-risk, high-quality solution which is also very cost-effective.”

“Whilst it is disappointing that it has taken a global threat such as coronavirus to highlight the benefits of re-shoring, I would urge the manufacturing sector to seize this opportunity to reconsider its supply base.”