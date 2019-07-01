Mark Harwood joins Camstent as CEO

Camstent, the company applying proprietary bacteria-phobic polymer coatings to medical devices, has announced the appointment of Mark Harwood as CEO.

The company says Harwood is a respected figure with an exceptional track record in the medical device sector.

He has spent two and a half years undertaking consultancy and M&A projects with healthcare businesses in the region, which included transforming a family-run emergency services business into a mid-sized corporation.

In the UK, Harwood is best known for his time as CEO of PneumaCare, the Cambridge UK-based respiratory monitoring medical imaging company. Here, he developed a range of respiratory products, instigated global clinical studies, published numerous papers and significantly expanded the company’s distribution network and sales.

He spent numerous years in the US in leading roles in medical device companies including President and CEO of Arjo Huntleigh, Global Vice President of Baxter International Inc., and President of RF Technologies (North America & EMEA). Prior to this he was UK and Ireland Managing Director at Arjo Med AB, a global supplier of medical devices.

Dave Hampton, Camstent’s founder and CTO, said: “We are very fortunate to have Mark join us as Chief Executive Officer. His arrival comes at a critical time for Camstent and the Board believes he will play a pivotal role in the company’s next stage of development. Mark has an outstanding track record of growing small medical device companies into global players as well as managing large teams where he oversees all aspects of a business including sales, marketing and manufacturing. He also has extensive regulatory and quality experience which will be key for us as we look to expand our sales into the US, a market where he has a considerable knowledge.”

Harwood added: “I am joining Camstent at a very exciting time for the business and I am looking forward to working in the UK once again. Camstent’s bacteria-phobic coatings have the potential to become real game-changers in the battle against infections caused by medical devices. I am eagerly anticipating working with the team to grow the company sales, increase awareness of Camstent’s products, develop customer relationships and reporting on the company’s continued progress to investors.”